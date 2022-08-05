UPDATE: Brandywine Man Arrested in Connection with Attempted Murder Case in Hughesville

UPDATE: On August 4, 2022, at 5:24 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for the report of a stabbing.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim heard a noise in a spare bedroom of his residence. As he went to investigate, the victim was immediately attacked by a person he recognized as Roy D. Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine. Pena-Bautista was armed with edged weapons and assaulted the victim, cutting him numerous times on the face and body. After the assault, Pena-Bautista fled to his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

The victim was flown to a trauma center where he was admitted with serious injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned Pena-Bautista burglarized the victim’s residence during the overnight hours while the victim was at work and waited for the victim to return.

obtained an arrest warrant charging Pena-Bautista with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, and other related charges.

Pena-Bautista was arrested on August 4 at 5 p.m. and is currently being detained at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Detective Bigelow is investigating.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 5:27 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived at the residence and found the adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds/lacerations to the upperbody and face. The victim was conscious and talking and told police the suspect was Roy Pena-Bautista.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Roy D. Pena-Bautista, age 40 of Brandywine, was captured the same day and charged with the following below. He is held on a no bond status as of 8/5/2022.

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Home Invasion

Burglary 3rd Degree

Dangerous Weapon w/Intent to Injure – Two counts

Updates will be provided when they become available. Mugshot will be added when it is provided.

