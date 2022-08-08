St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Single Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville, One Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Christine Way in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

The 911 caller reported a single vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

A short time after dispatch the assignment was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped and unconscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded with 13 personnel and arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the operator out of the vehicle and semi-conscious.

Witnesses stated the victim was unconscious for several minutes before the arrival of First Responders.

Emergency medical personnel administered one dose of Naloxone (NARCAN), and requested a helicopter for the victim.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Accident Reconstruction Team responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.