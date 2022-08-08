Man Transported to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Gas Station Parking Lot

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Blimpie’s located at Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 911 caller reported the victim was standing in front of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps, when a second vehicle reversed into the victim, pinning him between the two vehicles.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim was no longer trapped and reported he was conscious and breathing.

After emergency medical personnel consulted for a helicopter, the victim was transported by ground to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

