Man on Riding Lawnmower Transported to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in California

August 8, 2022

On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Old Rolling Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim was conscious alert and breathing with injuries to the upper body.

The victim was located on a riding lawn mower in the median strip of FDR when a vehicle travelling on FDR struck the man with the driver side mirror.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the vehicle denied any injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.




This entry was posted on August 8, 2022 at 7:59 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.