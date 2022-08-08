Man on Riding Lawnmower Transported to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in California

On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Old Rolling Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim was conscious alert and breathing with injuries to the upper body.

The victim was located on a riding lawn mower in the median strip of FDR when a vehicle travelling on FDR struck the man with the driver side mirror.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the vehicle denied any injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

