One Transported to Trauma Center After T-Bone Style Collison in Lexington Park

On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m. police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Pacific Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with all occupants out of the vehicles.

The operator of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, however, both occupants denied transported.

Emergency medical personnel transported the male operator of the sedan to an area trauma center for pre-cautionary reasons with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The female passenger of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

Deputies placed the sedan at fault after the operator of the sedan stated to officers he was travelling on Great Mills Road when he attempted a U-turn in the path of the pickup truck.

