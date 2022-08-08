Three Transported to Hospital, One Transported to Trauma Center After Red Light Runner Causes Collision in Lexington Park

On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 8:38 a.m. police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time after the arrival of police, the assignment was upgraded to a serious collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with two victims still inside their vehicles.

Firefighters from Bay District removed all occupants in under 10 minutes.

One victim was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center. Three victims were transported to an area hospital with various injuries.

A witness told SMNEWSNET and State Troopers the blue van ran a red traffic signal and was struck by the white SUV, which was travelling from Pegg Road onto Three Notch Road. The witness captured the entire incident on dash cam.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

