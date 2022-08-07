12 Injured and Transported After Residential Deck Collapse in Glen Burnie

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:51 p.m., police, emergency medical personnel and firefighters responded to 299 Roesler Avenue in Glen Burnie, for the reported structural collapse.

35 firefighters responded including our special operations, collapse rescue teams, responded to a report of 20×30 deck that had collapsed with several adults on the deck at the time of the collapse.

Crews arrived and began stabilizing the scene while triaging patients. Twelve total patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the collapse is unknown and has been turned over to the insurance company.

12 adults were injured in the collapse and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Five of the patients were taken to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, and seven patients were taken to area hospitals with minor/non-life threatening injuries.