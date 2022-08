It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our retired Accelerant Detection K-9, Kinder.

Kinder was the K-9 partner of Retired Lt. Joe Clawson #372. Lt. Clawson and K-9 Kinder both retired in 2014.

Prior to retirement, K-9 Kinder assisted numerous fire/arson Investigators and police detectives all over the state of Maryland.

We will miss our K-9 partner! Thank you for your service!

Kinder #911, October 12, 2007 – July 28, 2022