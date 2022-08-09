Calvert County Police Accountability Board to Hold First Meeting on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The Calvert County Police Accountability Board (PAB) will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at 10 a.m., with members of the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) and Trial Board.

The meeting will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The meeting will include time for public comment. The public may attend to observe or provide comment either in person or virtually through Zoom. Participants may also dial in by phone (audio only):

Toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode: #

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov to ensure full public access and transparency. A recording will be available following the meeting on YouTube and in the Videos on Demand library at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/videos.

Citizens can find PAB information on the PAB website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAB.