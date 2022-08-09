UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide of 53-Year-Old Great Mills Man

UPDATE 8:30 P.M.; On August 9, 2022, at 5:52 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim, age 53 of Great Mills, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, and the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



: First Responders have cancelled Trooper 7. The victim was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Police have one person of interest in custody as of 6:15 p.m.

Sydney Drive in Lexington Park is closed for a police investigation related to this incident.

Further updates will be provided at a later time.

8/9/2022: On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 5:54 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the 21636 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting victim.

Crews arrived on the scene and located one victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 has been requested to land nearby for the victim who life-threatening serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division is on the scene investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

