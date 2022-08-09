Airport Farmer’s Market to be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Come shop local at the “Fly-in” Farmer’s Market for fresh summer-time goods. You don’t need an airplane to come, you can drive, walk, or bike also! There will be a bounty of unique, locally grown and produced items to make your summer cooking special. The market runs from 9am to 1pm and is indoors, so you can beat the summer heat while you shop.

Sotterley is sponsoring this unique market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

This Airport Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Pick up fresh and local goods like oysters, meats, honey, eggs, chocolate, baked goods, hard cider, bourbon, pickles, oils, vinegars, and spices to make your meals unique.

Check out the vendor list below!

Moonstruck Oysters

Dixon Family Farm

Olga’s Cakes

Olivin’s Olive Oils & Balsamic Vinegars

Unforgoatable goods

Beez Knees (Ice Cream!)

Boon Doggie Farm

Zekiah Farms

Intoxi-Cake-Tion

Achterberg Acres (bringing seasonal produce!)

Tobacco Barn Distillery

Mully’s Brewery

Free State Ciders

Gigi’s treats

Nativo Spices & Empanadas!

Sotterley (Growing for Good)