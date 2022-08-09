St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Host New Activities – Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series

Families, children and adults of all ages can enjoy new outdoor activities while visiting either St. Clement’s Island Museum or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on select Saturdays of the month, August through December 2022.

These activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences.

Dates and activities at St. Clement’s Island Museum include:

Aug. 13, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. is the “Art of the Forest: Crafting Nature” (all ages)

Oct. 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. is “Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories” on St. Clement’s Island (babies to preteens, weather permitting).

Dates and activities at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum include

Sept. 10, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for families and children, and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for adults is “Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life”

Nov. 12, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. is “Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories” (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome)

Dec. 10, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. is “Outdoor Play for the Holidays” (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome).

Registration is not required but encouraged.

Please call ahead of time and let our staff know which session(s) you would like to attend. All these activities are included in regular museum admission. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, blizzard conditions, etc.).

Please also call the museum for more information on the weathering-out policy.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is located at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point.

