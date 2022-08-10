Lusby Man Sentenced to 14-Years for Second-Degree Rape of Step-Daughter

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second degree rape.

The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court.

Carpenter was sentenced to 20 years with 6 years suspended. Upon release, Carpenter will be on 5 years of supervised probation and required to register as a sex offender for life.

Because rape is a crime of violence under Maryland law, Carpenter will be required to serve at least 50% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. On average, though, violent offenders serve about 75% of their active sentences.

In November 2021, the minor victim reported to her school guidance counselor that she had been sexually abused by her stepfather.

An investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS) and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office determined that Carpenter had been inappropriately touching the child over an extended period of time.

Mr. Harvey wishes to thank Kayla Shanholtz of CPS, Detective Sarah Jernigan of the Sheriff’s Office, and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero for their outstanding work on this case.