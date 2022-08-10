Police Investigating Three Seperate Shootings Which Leave Three Dead and One in Critical Condition

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday. The victim is 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, DC.

On August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were called to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.



Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the city of Bowie Monday evening. The victim is 24-year-old Brandon Moore of Bowie. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 9:20 pm, officers with the Bowie Police Department were called to the 6200 block of Gabriel Street for a shooting. Once on scene, they discovered Moore suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the city of Bowie.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512



Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 37-year-old Miranda Queen of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 10:15 pm, patrol officers were called to the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive E for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered Queen outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. A second victim, an adult male, was also shot. He is currently in critical condition.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038073.

