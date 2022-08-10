8th Annual Hunters Bash By Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department & Ducks Unlimited – September 17, 2022

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and Ducks Unlimited will be holding the 8th Annual Hunters Bash at the Calvert County Fairgrounds from 12:00 p.m., to 4:30 p.m.

The Calvert County Fairgrounds, located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick, MD. Buy your tickets by clicking HERE!!

Admission (Blue) Ticket- $50.00 (Admit One- Rain or Shine)

Ticket price includes entry into main raffle drawings and food/beverage. Additional day of event raffles include Wall of Guns, YETI Cooler table and online auction (begins at 2pm)

Raffle Only/Extra Chance (Red) Ticket (NO Admittance)- $25.00

Ticket price includes entry into the main raffle drawings.

Reserved Table- $100.00

Do you have a large group that would like to sit together? One person requests a reserved table for 8-10 people. On the day of the event we will mark the table with your name and it will also include a bucket to carry drinks back to the table and a cooler with ice to keep the drinks cold.

Main Raffle Prizes

12:00- $1,000.00 CASH

12:10 – Savage 220 Slug Gun

12:20- $500.00 CASH

12:30- Ruger 10/22 Scope Combo

12:40- $500.00 CASH

12:50- Franchi Affinity 3 Bottomland 20ga

1:00 – YETI Cooler

1:10 – Benelli Nova Tactical 12ga

1:20 – $500.00 CASH

1:30 – Ruger American Pistol 9mm

1:40 – $500.00 CASH

1:50 – Kimber Micro 380

2:00 – $500.00 CASH

2:10 – G Force Arms GFI Black 12ga

2:20 – Winchester SXP Hunter True Timber 12ga

2:30 – Winchester Shadow Marine Defender 12 ga

2:40 – Stoeger M3000 Max 5 12ga

2:50 – Weatherby Element 12ga Camo

3:00 – $500.00 CASH

3:10 – Glock 43X 9mm

3:20 – Beretta A400 Extreme PL KO MOBL 12ga

3:30 – Browning Silver Field Max 5 12ga

3:40 – Kimber Hero Custom II 45 ACP

3:50 – Beretta A300 Ultima Black 20ga

4:00 – Remington 700 SPS R3 30-06

4:10 – Thompson Center Pro Hunter FX w/scope 50cal

4:20 – Glock G26

4:30 – Tikka T3X Lite 270 WIN

Must be 18 years old to participate. Need not to be present to win. Gun winners must pass on-site Federal Insta-Check prior to receiving gun. Prizes may vary due to availability. Due to supply and demand issues you may substitute for equal or lesser value on firearms. You may also opt for cash value. Cash value will be the wholesale cost of the firearm from our supplier to us.

