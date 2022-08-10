Helen Pauline Lococo, 85 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 23, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

She was born on August 18, 1936 in Greensboro, PA to the late Andrew Gluvna, Sr. and Anna (Sabo) Gluvna.

Helen is survived by her children, Robert Lococo (Kimberly) of Olathe, KS, and Brian Lococo of La Plata, MD; siblings Kathy Raimar (James) of Saginaw, MI, Joyce Kayla (Alex) of Uniontown, OH; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Richard Lococo and her brother, Andrew Gluvna, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited by Father Drew Royals at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Doctor Johnson, Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

