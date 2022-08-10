Joseph Frank Bussler, Sr., 78, of Compton died July 30, 2022 at Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD. Born February 29, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD, Frank was the son of the late John William Bussler, Sr. and Agnes Cecelia Russell Bussler. Frank is predeceased in death by his brother, John William (Johnny) Bussler, Jr. Frank was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, living in Medley’s Neck in his early childhood and moving to Newtowne Neck, Compton around the age of six. He attended Father Andrew White School and Leonardtown High School. He later received his GED from LaSalle Extension University.

Frank married Mary Pauline (Polly) Abell Bussler on January 17, 1970 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Newtowne Neck, Compton, MD and together they have celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Frank is also survived by his children: Joseph Frank (Frankie) Bussler, Jr./A.J., of Loveville, MD, William Perry (Billy) Bussler/Sherrie of Bristol, TN and Paula Maree Large/Taylor of Compton, MD, 5 grandchildren: Emma Bussler Herbert/Jason, Dalton Bussler, Savannah Bell-Bussler, Jackson Goldsborough and Willow Large. Frank is also survived by his Aunt, Catherine Stancil along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In his younger years, Frank drove a school bus for the St. Mary’s County parochial school system, including driving his future wife, Polly, to parochial school. He held other various jobs such as a laborer for a local septic system company while helping to farm some of the local Compton area. Frank worked for the St. Mary’s County Board of Education for 40 years, retiring in 2010. He began his career as a custodian and worked various jobs during his tenure with the “Board”, eventually becoming a Maintenance Roofer.

Frank was a huge #3, Dale Earnhardt fan and enjoyed watching the NASCAR races. He enjoyed being outside and working/planting the garden, cutting grass and his John Deere 530. He was a huge country and bluegrass music fan. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren at various sports and dance events and the family of animals that the grandkids were raising. They all had special names…Luna, Eve and Augustine the goats, Francis the dog and Oliver and Diesel the miniature pigs. Frank assisted the grandkids as they prepped some of the animals for the county fair.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 8th at the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. A rosary will be recited at 9:45 AM . A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am in the funeral home by Fr. Ryan Pineda. Interment will be PRIVATE.

Pallbearers for Frank will be Emma Bussler Herbert, Savannah Bell-Bussler, Dalton Bussler, Jackson Goldsborough, Jason Herbert and Jake Vallandingham. Honorary Pallbearer will be Willow Large.

Contributions in his memory can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or St. Francis Xavier Manor House Fund, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD or a charity of your choice.

