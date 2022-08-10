Mary Helen Farrell, 93, of Compton, MD, passed away on August 4, 2022, in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 28, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Edith Mabel (Bussler) Farrell and the late William Joseph Farrell, Sr. She is survived by her sibling Arthur Farrell of Compton, MD, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary Helen was preceded in death by her siblings Bernard Farrell, Leonard “Tink” Farrell, William “Bill” Farrell, Jr., Hattie (Farrell) Ryce, Alice (Farrell) Rice and Louise (Farrell) Payne.

Mary Helen was born in Morganza, MD, and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1946. She grew up on the family farm and in 1951 she accepted a job with the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company (now Verizon). She completed her initial training in Baltimore City, Md, and then worked in the Glen Burnie, Annapolis and Leonardtown locations until her retirement in May of 1992.

She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and enjoyed many events and trips with the group. She also enjoyed travelling with her friends and family, including cruises, bus trips or just taking a drive. Mary Helen was an active parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and provided support for many parish activities and events. She enjoyed hosting friends and family at her home in Compton, MD, especially at Christmas.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Father Ryan Pineda officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jay Farrell, Gary Farrell, Ronnie Farrell, Dale Farrell, Les Shetler and Rick Jennings.

Contributions may be made to A Community That Shares (ACTS) 21808 Colton Point Rd, Avenue, MD, 20609.