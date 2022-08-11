Calvert County Department of Economic Development Invites Citizens to Celebrate Summer’s Bounty During National Farmers Market Week

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development invites citizens to celebrate National Farmers Market Week, now through August 13, 2022, by visiting one of Calvert County’s four farmers market locations for fresh, local produce, meats, seafood and other local value-added products.

“Farmers markets play an essential role in communities by offering opportunities for connection and actively fostering more resilient local food systems,” said Economic Development Director Julie Oberg. “Making the local connection and developing a relationship with the farmers producing your food is the perfect way to support your local community and economy.”

As students go back to school, farmers markets provide options for filling lunchboxes with quality, healthy food. These one-stop locations provide a wide selection of tasty and fresh products that family members of all ages will love.

Farmers markets are held on the following schedule:

Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center parking lot (130 Hospital Road) 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 26 to Nov. 22

