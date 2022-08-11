No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in St. Inigoes

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., firefighters from Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Trapp Road and Point Lookout Road in St. Inigoes, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and located an SUV fully engulfed in fire.

Personnel from Engine 141 and Engine 41 quickly extinguished the fire.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with traffic control and the investigation, as the vehicle was in motion when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

