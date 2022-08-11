Annual Autumn Wine Tasting and Silent Auction Back in Person for 25th Anniversary After Consecutive Virtual Events, This Local Favorite is Back at Port Tobacco Location

On September 10, 2022, the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Annual Autumn Wine Tasting and Silent Auction is back in person for the milestone 25th anniversary. All proceeds from this year’s Wine Tasting and Silent Auction will support the Emergency Department modernization project, which will expand the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center’s (UM CRMC) Emergency Department and help the hospital continue to meet the growing needs of Charles County.

The historic Port Tobacco Courthouse will host the event on Saturday, Sept. 10, and have everything that’s made the Wine Tasting and Silent Auction such a community staple for so many years — wine samplings, specialty beverages, an open bar, and cuisine stations from some of the area’s finest restaurants. The silent auction will continue to be conducted online.

“We are happy to be able to have this year’s Autumn Wine Tasting event back in person at the historic Port Tobacco Courthouse,” said Noel Cervino, UM CRMC President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is such an important event for the hospital and the community, and it’s a perfect way of bringing everyone who supports the hospital together after more than two years of virtual festivities.”

During 2019’s event, the last time it was held in person, the Foundation raised an impressive $175,000 for equipping UM CRMC’s nursing units and funding improvements for its local imaging and surgical services.



This Wine Tasting and Silent Auction includes samplings of more than 30 quality wines from vineyards around the region and world, autumn-themed beers and ales, superior spirits, and a silent auction filled with one-of-a-kind items. Additionally, guests will be able to accompany their beverages with a wide array of delicious food from unique local and regional food establishments. Over 1,200 guests are expected to attend to the outdoor event, which will include tents set up throughout the courthouse grounds.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.crmcfoundation.org or by calling 301-609-4132.

VIP Tickets are $150 through September 9, 2022 VIP tickets are sold out at this time.

1 hour early (4 p.m.) admittance to entire venue including food and beverage samplings, On-site parking and a VIP badge

Early Bird-Regular Ticket – $90 through August 26, 2022

5 p.m. admittance, Parking at Charles County Government Parking Lot (200 Baltimore Street La Plata, MD) and complimentary motor coach shuttle to and from event. Tickets also available for purchase at Colonial Liquors in La Plata

Designated Driver Ticket – $45 through September 9, 2022

5 p.m. admittance. Parking at Charles County Government Parking Lot (200 Baltimore Street La Plata, MD) and complimentary motor coach shuttle to and from event