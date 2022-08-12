Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Announce Cruisin’ SOMD to be held Saturday, October 1, 2022

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home is excited for this year’s Cruisin SOMD car show which will be held on the grounds of the home!

The event welcomes all vehicles, from classics to imports, trucks, motorcycles and more! The 100 mile Cruise through three Southern Maryland Counties begins at 9:00 a.m., at the Golden Beach Park and Ride (located at 37750 Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall) and the arrival at the last stop is estimated to be 2:30 p.m., at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Maps and route information is provided upon arrival.

An optional Poker Run available for an additionally $10.00 per entry – with 50% of proceeds going to charity, 30% to the winning hand, and 10% to the next two highest hands.

50-50 raffle tickets will be sold throughout the day, the winner must be at the last stop to win.

Registration is $30 per vehicle, which includes a free T-shirt for the first 150 vehicles. Checks are also accepted and should be made payable to: Cruisin’ Southern Maryland, INC.

Please mark your calendar to come out to this great event. So many beautiful cars, trucks, and great people. If you are interested in participating in the event or being a sponsor, please visit

www.CruisinSOMD.com for more information. We hope to see you on October 1, 2022!

