UPDATE: Police Investigating Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles in Lusby That Leaves One Dead and One Seriously Injured

UPDATE 8/15/2022: On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Solomons Island Road just prior to Dowell Road in Lusby, MD, for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Deputies arrived on scene and advised one adult male was seriously injured and suffered a full amputation to their lower extremity.

Preliminary reports indicate the motorcyclist, Rushane Alexander Lee, 31 of Waldorf, MD, ran off the roadway, crashed, and was ejected from the bike. Lee was transported to a local trauma center for injuries received.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the crash is asked to contact M/DFC. E. Bradley with the Collision Reconstruction Team at [email protected]

While deputies were responding to the first motorcycle collision, a second collision involving a motorcycle was dispatched at approximately 11:39 p.m., along Solomons Island Road in the area of The Naval Recreation Center in Solomons, MD.

Upon arrival, deputies located a single motorcycle that had left the roadway and crashed. The operator, Robert Anthony McDonald, 32 of Waldorf, MD, was ejected from the bike and was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency personnel.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor in both crashes.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or any events leading up to the crash is asked to contact DFC. A. Ostazeski with the Collision Reconstruction Team at [email protected]

Both collisions remain under investigation.



