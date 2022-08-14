One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole in St. Mary’s City

August 14, 2022

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Mattapany Road in St. Mary’s City, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene and located a single vehicle had struck a utility pole and overturned multiple times. The single occupant was located partially ejected from the vehicle.

Firefighters from NAS Webster Field, Ridge, and Bay District responded and searched the area of thermal imagers for additional victims which yielded negative results.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the female victim to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and College Public Safety responded and are investigating the incident.

One utility pole was completely destroyed, and one St. Mary’s College sign was damaged from the collision. SMECO responded to assist and operated on the scene for over 4 hours.




