Police Investigating Shooting in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported After Occupied Vehicle is Struck Multiple Times

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police responded to the area of South Shangri-La Drive and Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park, for multiple reports of shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find nothing evident in the area.

A short time later, a 911 caller reported their vehicle was shot at and struck multiple times.

Officers made contact with the victim who was reportedly driving in the area of Missouri Drive when their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

One citizen reported hearing at least 5 gunshots.

No injuries were reported.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.