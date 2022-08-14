UPDATE: Thomas Johnson Bridge is Open – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Handling Incident

UPDATE @ 2:35 p.m.: Police have removed the bicycle, roadway is reopened. Emergency medical personnel were requested to the Solomons Service Center to evaluate the subject.

The subject is being transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation and check up.

No injuries reported.

No further updates to be provided.

8/14/2022: On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 2:08 p.m., police responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge for the reported male on a bicycle.

Calvert and St. Mary’s received multiple 911 calls reporting the subject on the bicycle was travelling towards Calvert when he left the bicycle in the roadway and was then walking towards the top of the bridge.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received one 911 caller advised they were able to convince the subject to enter their vehicle, and reported they were stopped at the top of the bridge waiting for police.

The bridge is partially closed at this time.

Police are on scene and further updates will be provided when they become available.

