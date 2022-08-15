Woman Reunites with First Responders Who Saved Her Life After Suffering Medical Emergency

On Friday, August 12, 2022, an emotional reunion occurred with First Responders and a medical emergency patient.
On June 27, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a call was received by the Charles County Department of Emergency Services about a young mother who was experiencing a severe medical emergency.
Friday, the young mother, Kristy Royal-Robinson, met the first responders who saved her life. There were some tears of joy, as the first responders were able to meet Mrs. Kristy Royal-Robinson and her family, including her newborn child!
Photo courtesy of the La Plata Police Department.
L to R: LPPD Acting Corporal Brendan Smith (performed CPR), LPPD Sergeant Philip Thompson (performed CPR), Katy Hassler (EMT-B) Lieutenant Amanda Karwacki (EMS Supervisor), Tabor Burkhardt (EMT-B), Kaitlyn Wood (911 Call Taker, Provided CPR Instruction to Family Over the Phone), Donnell Robinson, Kristy Royal-Robinson (Patient), David Medinski (EMT-B), Tommy Concilor (Paramedic), LPPD Police Officer First Class Robert Tippett, and LPPD Corporal David Roys.
