Woman Reunites with First Responders Who Saved Her Life After Suffering Medical Emergency

On Friday, August 12, 2022, an emotional reunion occurred with First Responders and a medical emergency patient.

On June 27, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a call was received by the Charles County Department of Emergency Services about a young mother who was experiencing a severe medical emergency.

Friday, the young mother, Kristy Royal-Robinson, met the first responders who saved her life. There were some tears of joy, as the first responders were able to meet Mrs. Kristy Royal-Robinson and her family, including her newborn child!

Photo courtesy of the La Plata Police Department.

