Maryland Lottery Announces List of Big Winners Throughout Southern Maryland, with One Unclaimed Millionaire Ticket in Charlotte Hall!

Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall.

Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week.

In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Aug. 14, and the Lottery paid more than $29.7 million in prizes during that span.

An unusual number of Pick 5 winners landed big prizes on Aug. 9 when the result of the Evening drawing was 77770. On a $1 boxed Pick 5 ticket, a combination with four repeating digits delivers a $10,000 payout. There were 10 boxed Pick 5 tickets worth $10,000 each for that drawing, along with five $1 straight tickets and five 50-cent straight tickets that also landed big wins on Aug. 9 as a result of the lucky 7s. For the week as a whole, there were a total of 26 Pick 5 tickets worth $10,000 or more.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.



Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Aug. 8-14:

$100,000 Prizes

$50,000 Prizes

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Aug. 8-14:

FAST PLAY

$1 million MONOPOLY PROPERTIESTM ticket sold Aug. 9 at Wawa #588, 30320 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

PICK 5

Two $50,000 tickets sold Aug. 9 at Bell’s Drive-In Liquors, 5901 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights (one claimed, one unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel, 15009 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 10 at Kash King Clinton, 7722 Old Branch Avenue, Clinton (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 5 at 5 th Avenue Liquors, 508 South Crain Highway, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

Avenue Liquors, 508 South Crain Highway, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of Aug. 15) $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Meyer’s Liquors, 3601 Old Silver Hill Road, Suitland (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Marlton Liquors, 9518 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

Two $10,000 tickets sold Aug. 9 at Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel, 15009 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Bryans Road US Fuel, 3155 Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Fastop #53 Chesapeake Beach, 8054 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Tantallon Exxon, 10815 Indian Head Highway, Fort Washington (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at 7-Eleven #37697, 11690 Billingsly Road, Waldorf (claimed)

RACETRAX

$21,083 ticket sold Aug. 12 at Express Mart, 15709 Hall Road, Bowie (claimed)

$13,058 ticket sold Aug. 12 at Dash-In #7034, 7100 Matthews Road, Bryans Road (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps . Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, Maryland Lottery and Gaming has awarded more than $31.5 billion in prizes to Lottery players and more than $18.6 billion in Lottery profit to the State of Maryland.