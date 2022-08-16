St. Mary’s County Back to School Shopping a Success!

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies and volunteers, took children from St. Mary’s County to Walmart to shop for back to school supplies!

Thank you to our St. Mary’s County Optimist Club and the generous donations from the community that fund this program, and the welcoming and helpful employees from the California Walmart that greeted and assisted our students.

The St. Mary’s County Shop with a Cop Program is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit program. The program is funded through donations from the community.

Photos are courtesy of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office!

