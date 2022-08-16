Police Investigating Single Vehicle Rollover in Ridge, Operator Flown to Trauma Center

August 16, 2022

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 48890 Curleys Road in Ridge, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway that had overturned with the operator still inside the vehicle.

Firefighters removed the victim from the vehicle in approximately 10 minutes and requested a helicopter for their injuries.

First Responders were told the crash had possibly occurred 45 minutes prior to being discovered/called in.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision and impaired driving is suspected.

Photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters operated on the scene for nearly 1 hour.


