Prince George’s County Detectives Investigating Four Separate Murders in Two Days

8/13/2022: On August 13, 2022, at approximately 2:25 am, patrol officers were called to the 12800 block of William Beans Road for a shooting. Once on scene, officers discovered Glover unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro. The victim is 29-year-old Kavon Glover of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

8/14/2022: On August 14, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, patrol officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department were called to 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a shooting.

Once on scene, officers discovered McMillian unresponsive in the parking lot of a carryout restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Seat Pleasant. The victim is 20-year-old LaDainain McMillian of Seat Pleasant. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s). Preliminarily, detectives are looking into whether this was a possible verbal dispute.

Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the city of Seat Pleasant.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

8/14/2022: On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, officers responded to the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim was located in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Homicide Unit is actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who shot and killed a man on Sunday. The victim is 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham, MD. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

8/14/2022: On August 14, 2022, at approximately 9:25 pm, patrol officers responded to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road for a shooting. The victim was located in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Sunday. The victim is 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and a motive in this case. Preliminarily, detectives are looking into whether this was possible road rage.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.