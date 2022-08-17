Police in Prince Frederick Arrest Shady Side Man on Multiple Drug Charges

On August 9, 2022, Senior Deputy Flynt of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a patrol check at the Wawa in Prince Frederick and observed a vehicle pull into the gas pumps with no lights on.

Deputy Flynt proceeded to check the welfare of the driver, after being parked at the pumps for over an hour.

The driver, Michael David Warren, II, 26 of Shady Side, was found asleep in the driver’s seat. In plain view, a glass smoking device and a green leafy substance were observed. A vehicle search revealed several smoking devices, a zip lock baggie containing a white powdery substance, a yellow package containing suspected marijuana, three individual bags of marijuana weighing approximately one ounce each, and one clear Zip-lock bag of marijuana, weighing approximately 8 grams.

Warren was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

