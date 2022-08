The Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is seeking information after suspects driving a black Jaguar XJ attempted to burglarize a drive-up ATM at the Shore United Bank in Crofton, MD.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, around midnight, the suspects used an explosive device to compromise the ATM.

If you have information on this incident or individuals involved, contact 410.222.TIPS or [email protected]