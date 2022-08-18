Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Announce Passing of Life Member Gary Curtis

August 18, 2022

It is with great sadness that the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc., announce the passing of Gary Curtis. Gary passed peacefully on Sunday August 14th after a long battle with cancer.

Gary joined the department in 1989 and a life member who served our department of over 32 years. Gary retired from the United States Army as a Master Sergeant after more than 20 years of distinguished service to our country.

A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined once his military arrangements have been scheduled.

All service information and an obituary will be added they become available


