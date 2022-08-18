John E. Schlemann, 69, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed peacefully in his sleep on August 11, 2022, at the Washington, DC, Veterans Administration Medical Center. He was born on June 6, 1953, in Fairfield, Ohio, to Mary C. (Baily) Schlemann and Lawrence W. Schlemann of Hamilton, Ohio.

John attended Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton, Ohio, where he graduated in 1971. John joined the Army in the 82nd Airbourne Division after high school. John worked for Colliflower & Petersen Marine Construction in St. Mary’s County Maryland as a pier builder and shoreline worker for many years until his retirement. His love of the water and outdoors was his passion. This love for the outdoors led him to Outdoor Leadership School where he was a part of a group that climbed Mt. McKinley. John was also an avid history buff and loved Civil War Reenactments.

John was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew Michael A. Schlemann of Portland, Maine. John is survived by his loving companion of many years Linda Palchinsky and her daughter Melissa, of Lexington Park, Maryland. His son Jesse (Julie) Bush, two grandchildren Aaron and Audrey, a brother Lawrence A. (Anne) Schlemann of Kittery Point, Maine, sister Laura A. Schlemann Brossart of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, and many special nieces and nephews. Also leaving behind his much-loved animals, his cat Stonewall Jackson and his beloved dog Lucky who will miss their daily walks on the shore and forever companionship.

A Celebration of Life will be held later. Memorials can be made to: Stephen T. Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013, Class of 1971.

