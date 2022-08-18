In the peaceful hours of Wednesday afternoon, August 10, 2022, the Lord wrapped His loving arms around Eleanor Agnes (Price) Young, and carefully placed her to eternal rest in her heavenly home.

Eleanor, 94, of Loveville, Maryland was born in Wicomico, Maryland on June 28, 1928, to the late Shirley (Rock) and Ophelia Price. Eleanor was one of 10 children born to her parents. Eleanor married the love of her life, John Phillip Young Sr, in 1952. During their long marriage, they were blessed with 8 children. Eleanor received her formal education in the Charles County Public School system. In her younger years, she worked as an Environmental Services Aide in the laundry industry and as an aide in the health care system at the local hospital.

Throughout her life, Eleanor worked hard to provide a home and a warm meal for anyone in need. There was never a time when a family member was ever “without anything that was needed or wanted”. She was ready and willing to help with a helping hand. When her children and grandchildren participated in sports, including local baseball and softball games, Eleanor would love to go watch them all play. When cheering her family on, you could always hear her voice above any other fan!! Eleanor’s house would be where the family would gather to host the big traditional holiday dinners that would always be followed by a rowdy (but fun!) game of cards with family and friends. In her leisure time, Eleanor enjoyed watching sports whenever she had the time. Eleanor loved watching her Baltimore Orioles play baseball during the summertime and on Sunday she would always be found watching her Dallas Cowboys play football – waiting to make a phone call after the game to brag about her “Boys” to anyone that would listen. But what a life she lived! Long. Loud. Laughter. Love. Mom, you will be missed by all.

Eleanor leaves four daughters to treasure her memory, Margaret Rose Hicks, Christine Agnes Butler, Stacey Renee Kane, and Felicia Rokita Young; two sons, Lewis Earl Young and Paul Gregory Young; one sister, Mary Hilda Myers (Louis) of Jacksonville; one son-in-law David Tyrone Kane; 16 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild along with a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Philip Young Sr, her son John Philip Young Jr, her daughter Carol Gwendolyn Young, her grandson Jerome Anthony Hicks, her brothers James Harrison (“Squirrel”) Price, Shirley Benjamin (“Buster”) Price Jr., William Roger (“Sleepy”) Price, and Lloyd Robert Price, and her sisters, Margaret Price, Dorothy Elizabeth Price, Anna Louise Price and Helen Odessa Johnson.

The family will receive friends for Eleanor’s Celebration of Life on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service recited by Rev. Michael Pumphrey at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 44078 St. Andrews Church Road, California, MD 20619. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to ask family and friends to donate to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.