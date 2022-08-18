William Henry Bennett, “Bill”, 73, of Drayden, MD, formerly of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away of August 10, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 12, 1947 in Desoto, FL, he was the son of the late Hilda Burke Bennett and the late William Herman Bennett. Bill was the loving husband of the late Shirley Ann Bennett, whom he married on June 3, 1974 in Charlotte Harbor, FL, and who preceded him in death on April 19, 2019. He is survived by his children Suzanne Black of OH, Stacy Sboto of Drayden, MD, Sassie Lumpkins (Bruce) of Piney Point, MD, Tommy Shepherd of Piney Point, MD, Kenny Shepherd (Robin) of Valley Lee, MD, and Dottie Shepherd of Callaway, MD, his brother Ed Bennett of Punta Gorda, FL, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Bill graduated from Charlotte High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army. Bill was always a joker and loved hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities. He loved to entertain and spend time with his family and grandkids.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.