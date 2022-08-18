Gregory Alan “Freebird” Casoni, 68, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on August 17, 2022 at his home. Born on July 7, 1954 in Newark, NJ, he was the son of Dorothy Elizabeth Sayer Casoni and Paul Joseph Casoni of Newark, NJ. Gregory was the loving husband of the late Diana Lynn “Lady Di” Plummer Casoni, whom he married on January 9, 1982 in Cincinnati, OH, and who preceded him in death on April 13, 2016. He is survived by his children Tara (David) Dean of Valrico, FL, Crystal (Noodles) Nelson of Hollywood, MD, and Dawn (Bobby) Burch of Hollywood, MD, his sister Carin (Bernie) Cook of Union, NJ, his brother and sister-in-laws Richard (Darlene) Plummer of Palm Harbor, FL, Julia Broderick of Harrison, OH, David (Pam) Plummer of Lawrenceburg, IN, Jeffrey (Donnie) Plummer of Houston, T, Rebecca (Jay) Wingard of Cincinnati, OH, and Melissa Mattox of Cincinnati, OH, his grandchildren Deanne (Matt) Edwards, Lil David Dean, Dylan Casoni-Burch, Grace Nelson, Alan Nelson, Leland Nelson, Patrick Nelson, Bryce Burch, Shane Burch, and Jordan Nelson, one great grandchild Kacen Dean, as well as one on the way, Ryder Dean. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Mike Broderick, and his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Edna Plummer.

Gregory left Newark, NJ after graduation in 1973 to enlist in “A” School in Orlando for the US Navy, then onto the USS Kitty Hawk. Re-enlistment landed him in Jacksonville, on the USS Saratoga out of San Diego, then to Pax River. He met his late wife when she handed him his retirement card, and they ended up in Hollywood, MD with their three daughters.

Gregory was a St. Mary’s County, MD resident for 42 years. He was a Mechanical Engineering Technician. Gregory was a Past Chief Engineer, Current Engineer, and Honorary Life Member of the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad. He belonged to Bucksnort #1054, Bowling, St. Mary’s Men’s Horseshoe League, St. Mary’s County Mixed Fun League, Over-40 Men’s Softball, Abate of St. Mary’s, SMALS, Knights-MC- Executive Board, VFW, DAV, All-American Hog, Blue Crab Fun Bunch Wagoneer. Gregory also coached the St. Mary’s American Little League Softball.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers at 7:00 PM at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, Hollywood, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be David Dean, Jr., Noodles Nelson, Bobby Burch, Shane Weasenforth, Bill Anderson, and Chris Pollock. Honorary pallbearers will be Deanne Edwards, Lil David Dean, Dylan Casani-Burch, Grace Nelson, Alan Nelson, Leland Nelson, Patrick Nelson, Bryce Burch, Shane Burch, Jordan Nelson, and Kacen Dean.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s and the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.