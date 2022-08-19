Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck in Mechanicsville, Helicopter Requested to Scene

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:16 p.m., Engine 23 from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department reported a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of 26929 Three Notch Road and Colonial Court in Mechanicsville.

Firefighters placed a tourniquet on the victim due to a serious lower body injury and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 is responding to land on Three Notch Road.

All Northbound and Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road are closed. Use caution in the area and expect extended delays.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

