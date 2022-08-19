UPDATE: Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck in Mechanicsville, Leonardtown Man in Stable Condition

UPDATE 8/19/2022 @ 8:10 a.m.: On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 8:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Laurel Grove Park in Laurel Grove for the reported motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that Matthew Scott Hurry, age 36 of Leonardtown, was attempting to cross the travel lanes on Three Notch Road when he was struck by a 2018 Ford F-150, operated by James Windsor, age 62 of Mechanicsville.

Hurry was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition at this time.

At this time, the pedestrian’s failure to yield the right of way is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision are asked to

call DFC Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005 or at [email protected]

8/18/2022: On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:16 p.m., Engine 23 from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department reported a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of 26929 Three Notch Road and Colonial Court in Mechanicsville.

Firefighters placed a tourniquet on the victim due to a serious lower body injury and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 is responding to land on Three Notch Road.

All Northbound and Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road are closed. Use caution in the area and expect extended delays.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

