Cobb Island Mother Sentenced to 8 Years for Neglect of Her 18-Year-Old Daughter, Leading to Death

UPDATE 5/10/2023: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Virginia Marie Stone, 46, to 10 years, with all but 8 years suspended, in prison for Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult in the First Degree. Stone will serve on supervised probation for five years upon release.

On March 3, 2023, Stone entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge in Charles County Circuit Court.

On September 30, 2020, officers responded to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island in reference to a subject not breathing. Upon arrival, officers found the 18-year-old victim, Elizabeth Stone, unresponsive and not breathing in her bed. The victim appeared emaciated and was only partially clothed. Feces and maggots were located on the victim’s body, as well as large sores on her lower extremity. Further, the victim’s room appeared unkept and unsanitary. Unfortunately, the victim was officially pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

An investigation revealed that the victim suffered from an underlying flesh-eating disease that limited her mobility and required outside medical care, as well as care from her mother. Stone reported to officers that prior to their arrival, the victim told Stone that she was not feeling well and requested a glass of milk. When Stone returned to the room, the victim was beginning to breathe heavily, which continued until Stone called 911. Due to the horrific severity that the victim was discovered, it was determined that Stone did not give her proper care for years preceding her death.

The assistant state’s attorney prosecuting the case requested the maximum penalty of 10 years, stating, “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I can say without a doubt this is the worst case I’ve ever seen” citing that “this was a chronic situation that happened over time and, frankly, must have been torturous.” She furthered that parents are supposed to protect their children, but this case was “horrific, tragic, [and] awful.”

8/19/2022: On September 30, 2020, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island for the report of a person not breathing. Upon arrival, officers discovered Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, 18, on her bed; she was deceased. Detectives responded and the girl’s mother indicated her daughter had several underlying medical conditions. Stone was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) where an autopsy was performed.

As part of the death investigation, detectives worked with the OCME and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO). After a thorough investigation, detectives learned Stone was diagnosed with several medical conditions years ago, which were treatable if she was provided the appropriate care. Based on the evidence and information gathered, the OCME ruled Stone’s death a homicide due to neglect, pneumonia, and malnutrition. In support of the OCME ruling and in collaboration with the SAO, it was determined Stone’s mother, Virginia Marie Stone, 45, of Cobb Island, failed to provide adequate care for her daughter, which resulted in her death.

On July 29, 2022, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted Virginia Stone on charges of second-degree murder and physical injury to a vulnerable adult. On August 1, Stone was located and arrested in West Moreland, Virginia where she was held until she was extradited to Charles County on August 16.

She is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. No additional details will be released at this time.

