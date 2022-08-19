St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Ends Barricade Situation Peacefully After Nearly 3 Hours of Negotiation

UPDATE 8/19/2022: Police were able to peacefully place the adult female into custody. Emergency medical personnel standing by were placed in service at 6:00 p.m.

8/19/2022: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police responded to the 22000 block of Gunston Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported domestic verbal disturbance involving a woman armed with a knife.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with the suspect who had barricaded herself within the residence and was reported armed with a large bladed weapon.

After nearly 3 hours of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 5:50 p.m. EMS were placed in service at 6:00 p.m., with deputies transported the suspect to an area hospital for a court ordered mental evaluation.

8/19/2022 @ 3:28 p.m.: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance from the Maryland State Police, are currently operating on the scene of a domestic situation which has turned into a barricade situation in the 22000 block of Gunston Drive in Lexington Park.

Officers are utilizing the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church on Gunston Drive as a command post.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following advisory: “Police activity on Gunston Drive. No active threat to the community. Avoid the area.”

