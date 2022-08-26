Impaired Driver Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Dunkirk, Released Under 24 Hours After Arrest

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:07 p.m., police responded to the Walmart located at 10600 Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk, for the reported disorderly female suspect that was possibly intoxicated.

The Calvert County Communications Center received two 911 calls reporting a female suspect operating a black Ford SUV drove towards a group of pedestrians, the callers advised the woman was possibly intoxicated.

A short time later, one 911 caller reported the woman struck the group of pedestrians, exited the vehicle and entered the Walmart. Another witness told police they captured the entire incident on video and stated one male was struck by the vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white female with blonde hair wearing tan capris and a white shirt.

A motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian was dispatched at 10:12 p.m. Police arrived on the scene to find the victims refusing any injuries. All fire and rescue personnel were placed in service a short time later.

Police located the operator of the vehicle Elouis Bennett, age 57 of Chesapeake Beach, along with her black 2003 Ford Explorer in the parking lot.

Bennett was placed in custody on the scene and has been charged with the following below, she was released less than 24 hours later on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on a unsecured personal $500 bond.

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

DIRECTING AND PERMITTING HWY. VEH. OPERATION CONTRARY TO LAW