Police Return Gun Fire and Shoot Suspect at Barricade Situation in Chesapeake Beach

UPDATE – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault.

The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence, and barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom. A barricade was declared and a perimeter was established.

Members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team (SOT), Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), and specially trained officers with the Conflict Management Team (CMT) responded to the scene and attempted negotiations. Officers from both the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Team (EST) and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office EST) were on scene to assist.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies began coordinating a plan with the goal of taking the man into custody as safely as possible. Throughout the early morning hours, several attempts at negotiations were made, however, the suspect suddenly fired at officers. Officers then discharged their firearms striking the suspect. Officers were able to safely exit the home. Emergency service teams entered the residence, located Garraway, and rendered aid.

Garraway was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in stable condition.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted, but based on a lack of qualifying factors, declined to handle the investigation. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

Shots have been fired at police – No known injuries.

8/20/2022: On Friday, August 19, 2022, police responded to a residence in the Richfield Station Subdivision in Chesapeake Beach.

A barricade situation was declared and the Calvert County Criminal Investigations Bureau and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team responded and have been conducting negotiations for over 4 hours.

Police remain on the scene as of 1:20 a.m. SWAT teams have fired multiple rounds of gas into the residence and have attempted contact for over 2 hours. An armored vehicle was used to ram the front door and garage to the residence.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following – “Police activity in the area of Autumn Crest Ln in the Richfield Station Subdivision in Chesapeake Beach. Avoid the area.”

Incident is ongoing. Updates will be provided when they become available.

