83-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Tree Falls on Victim

August 20, 2022

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 40000 block of Breton Beach Road in Leonardtown, for the reported trapped victim.

The 911 caller reported a tree fell on a 83-year-old male, with the victim being trapped underneath of the tree and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim was unconscious and no longer trapped. Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the residence and transported the male victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the incident.

