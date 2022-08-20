Impaired Driver Arrested After Overdose Leads to Crash in California Neighborhood

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 5:07 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Othello Lane and East Othello Way in California, for the reported overdose while driving.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area for a 40-year-old male who overdosed while driving.

Police arrived on the scene and found the male subject unconscious, with the female passenger holding multiple pills. The female was placed in custody while Deputies administered medical attention and Naloxone (NARCAN) to the male.

EMS personnel returned to service after remaining on the scene for over one hour.

2003 FORD Crown Victoria

The operator, identified as KEVIN DONDRAY DIXON age 53 of Waldorf, was arrested on the scene and charged with the following below. Dixon was released on his own recognizance less than 24 hours later.

The female passenger of the vehicle was released on the scene.

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUG(S),DRUG(S)& ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE