Two Victims Flown to Trauma Center After Motorcycle Strikes Deer in Leonardtown

August 20, 2022

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 7:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27351 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two victims in the roadway after a single motorcycle struck a deer.

Emergency medical personnel ground transported the two victims to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

