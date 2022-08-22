Police Investigating Single Vehicle Collision in Hollywood, Operator Flown to Trauma Center

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with 8 volunteers and while responding, the St. Mary’s County Communications Center provided an update that the vehicle was hanging off a cliff with one occupant inside. The motor vehicle collision assignment was updated to a serious motor vehicle collision, which alerted Leonardtown VFD Rescue Squad 1 to the incident.

Units arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle at the edge of a large hill and a single occupant who had self extricated prior to arrival.

Crew worked to stabilize the vehicle and assisted with providing patient care.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

