Great Mills Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Fleeing Car Crash and Later Returning to Scene on Foot, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision with no injuries.

The 911 caller reported a black Jeep struck their vehicle and fled South on Chancellors Run Road.

No injuries were reported.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the operator of the Jeep returned to the scene on foot.

St. Mary’s County Deputies administered field sobriety testing and placed Dillon Looker, age 30 of Great Mills, in custody a short time later.

Officers located the suspects vehicle parked a short distance away on Iverson Drive in Hickory Hills.

Looker was charged with the following below, he was released on his own recognizance less than 24 hours later.

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL



