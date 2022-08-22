Minor Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 8:30p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27525 Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with all occupants out of the vehicle.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

